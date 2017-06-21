Anwar declining PM post pure gimmick – Tajuddin

IPOH: An Umno Supreme Council member sees the announced decision of PKR advisor Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to not offer himself as Pakatan Harapan’s candidate for prime minister if the opposition pact wins the next general election as a gimmick to garner support for himself.

Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said such an approach would only fail because the opposition parties were disunited, what more with PAS having rejected a Pakatan Harapan invitation to join the pact.

“DAP and PKR were strong at one time because of PAS support, but not any more. If this situation continues, are they going to win (the election)?

“That’s why I say that we do not have to believe what Anwar says. He only wants to patch up the cracks in the opposition and focus on the next general election,” he said to reporters at a breaking-of-fast event here last night.

Several days ago, a few news portals reported that Anwar, who has been in jail since 2015 for sodomy, had decided not to offer himself for the post of prime minister because he wanted to focus on the 14th general election, due by June next year.

On another matter, Tajuddin said the TAJ International College and the National Farmers Organisation (NAFAS) would collaborate to provide opportunities for rural children to pursue courses at the college.

“We are now in the process of finalising the cooperation between the college administration and NAFAS.

“If an accord is reached, children of farmers, fishermen and animal breeders as well as other rural folk can pursue courses at the college,” he said. — Bernama