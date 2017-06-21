Bernas says quality of imported rice guaranteed

KUALA LUMPUR: Padiberas Nasional Berhad (Bernas) assured that rice imported in the country undergoes stringent tests and inspection at various stages before being distributed to wholesalers and factories for packing.

Bernas in a statement today said as the sole importer of rice in Malaysia, rice imported from other countries goes through a series of tests by Quality Surveyors (QC) appointed, before going through the shipping process.

“When the consignment arrives at the port in Malaysia, the rice will undergo a quality control inspection and test. Once the rice arrives at the warehouse, Bernas appointed QC will conduct tests from samplings gathered to ensure the quality of rice imported,” said the statement from Bernas.

The statement said once the tests are done and the rice analysed, a certificate of quality and specification will be issued as an endorsement from Bernas for reference by wholesalers and factories.

Monitoring and enforcement of food safety are constantly carried out to ensure that food available in the market is safe said Bernas.

Social media has gone abuzz with reports that fake rice (plastic rice) was sold widely in the country. – Bernama