Bursa Malaysia ends lower

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia ended lower yesterday on lack of buying interests in selected key heavyweights and blue-chips, coupled with the declining global oil prices, dealers said.

At 5 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 8.19 points to 1,780.71, after fluctuating between 1,780.71 and 1,787.70 throughout the day.

The key index opened 2.18 points weaker at 1,786.72.

Market breadth was negative with losers led gainers by 544 to 311, while 390 counters were unchanged, 544 untraded and 21 others were suspended.

Volume fell to 1.81 billion units valued at RM2.18 billion from 1.93 billion units valued at RM1.89 billion.

A dealer said the weaker oil prices, which fell to a seven-month low on growing supply, put pressure on commodity-linked currencies and most Asian bourses.

“As one of the oil exporters, the drop in oil prices will further weaken local equities, especially those heavyweights

in the oil and gas-related sector,” he said.

Petronas Gas lost 22 sen to RM18.66, Petronas Chemicals declined five sen to RM7.15 and Petronas Dagangan fell six sen to RM24.22.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank, Sime Darby and IHH Healthcare gained one sen each to RM9.64, RM9.61 and RM5.99, respectively while TNB lost six sen to RM14.32, Maxis fell 26 sen to RM5.62 and Genting declined 11 sen to RM9.64.

Among losers, BAT dipped 58 sen to RM44.98, United Plantation fell five sen to RM28.20, Hong Leong Financial was 36 sen lower to RM17.14 and Sapura Energy declined 18 sen to RM1.67.

Of the actives, Netx was flat at 5.5 sen, Hiap Teck added 3.5 sen to 38 sen, Anzo weakened 2.5 sen to 16 sen while MBSB increased five sen to RM1.37.

The FBM Emas Index lost 58.39 points to 12,657.97, FBMT 100 Index slipped 59.58 points to 12,302.34 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was down 37.41 points to 12,867.72.

The FBM 70 declined 83.71 points to 14,966.35 but the FBM Ace was 18.66 points higher at 6,193.64.

The Finance Index fell 18.41 points to 16,833.07, Plantation Index decreased 26.23 points to 7,957.38 and the Industrial Index was 10.94 points higher at 3,274.66.

The Main Market turnover was lower at 1.11 billion units worth RM2.08 billion from Monday’s 1.93 billion units worth RM1.89 billion.

Volume on the ACE Market fell to 485.95 million shares valued at RM75.03 million from 569.76 million shares valued at RM84.89 million previously.

Warrants eased to 199.37 million units worth RM20.90 million from 227.71 million units worth RM24.51 million on Monday.

Consumer products accounted for 63.46 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (322.33 million), construction (78.85 million), trade and services (375.03 million), technology (36.70 million), infrastructure (8.14 million), SPAC (130,000), finance (102.60 million), hotels (340,500), properties (78.38 million), plantations (29.71 million), mining (13,000), REITs (9.04 million) and closed/fund (19,200).

For further information on stocks and prices, please visitwww.bursamalaysia.com.