Careless policeman from North Klang IPD suspended

SHAH ALAM: A policeman from the North Klang District Police Headquarters (IPD) whose negligence led to the escape of a rape suspect from the lock-up last Monday, has been suspended, said Selangor police chief Datuk Seri Abdul Samah Mat.

He said although there were some weaknesses to the design of the headquarters located at a two-storey shophouse lot, the negligence of the policeman gave the suspect a greater chance to escape.

According to Abdul Samah, the department had opened two investigation papers, one against the detainee, and another against the policeman.

“Preliminary investigations found that there was carelessness on the part of the policeman involved, and it was clearly due to this negligence that the suspect found the time, space, and opportunity to escape through the toilet,” he told reporters here today.

He said in the incident, the suspect, who was believed to be a foreigner under a seven-day remand for rape and robbery, escaped from the toilet window at the headquarters after pretending he needed to relieve himself.

However, he said the suspect was arrested by police once again when his attempt to enter a home and rape a 14-year-old girl in Kampung Baru Hicom, Section 26, here, was foiled by her brothers. – Bernama