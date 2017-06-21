CM approves another RM300,000 for Sungai Tujuh CIQ centre

MIRI: Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg yesterday approved an additional RM300,000 to improve facilities at Sungai Tujuh Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Centre.

He made the announcement after a briefing on the road and installation of LED signage at the CIQ centre, which was also attended by Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin and senior government officers.

“On my first visit here in January this year, I had approved a few allocations from the state government to improve the infrastructure at the CIQ such as adding two new lanes to repair the entry road coming in from Brunei and outgoing road from Miri towards Brunei and installation of the LED signage.

“These improvements would certainly provide a more comfortable way for travellers coming from Brunei, not just for the people of Brunei but also to foreign tourists coming through Brunei,” he said.

Abang Johari was also briefed on the progress of the projects at the CIQ and he acknowledged the improvements on the infrastructure.

“Datuk Abdul Karim and Datuk Lee Kim Shin have also indicated to me that the number of Brunei tourists coming over to Miri has increased in the last four months and there is a possibility that the number will increase especially since Royal Brunei Airlines (RBA) has expanded their network.”