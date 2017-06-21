Expedite investigation into Puncak Borneo hit-and-run, police told

KUCHING: Police have been asked to expedite the investigation into the hit-and-run accident at Mile 17 Jalan Puncak Borneo that had led to the death of a village chief Jepus June on Tuesday.

Assistant Minister of Transportation Datuk Dr Jerip Susil said it was unfortunate that the driver of a vehicle, alleged to be the culprit, had not taken any responsibility to stop and check on the victim.

“I want the police to take the culprit to task because this kind driver is not only endangering his own life but also the lives of others.

“I believe he is also from the area along the Jalan Puncak Borneo. If he is not taken to task, his life and others’ lives may also be at risk in the future,” he said.

Dr Jerip, who is among thousands of people to pay their last respect to 53-year-old village chief of Kampung Braang Sigandar, said he was saddened by the death of Jepus in that tragic accident.

“It is a tragic accident to a village chief who is very much liked by so many people, especially from among the Braang community.

“He is still mourning for his wife’s demise, who died in December last year, and it is so unfortunate he has go as well due to the carelessness of another road user,” he said.