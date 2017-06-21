Fire razes 15-door Kenyah longhouse in Sungai Asap

BINTULU: Residents of a 15-door Kenyah longhouse at Uma Badeng, Sungai Koyan, Sungai Asap in Belaga were lucky to escape unharmed after a fire razed the structure yesterday.

Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) station chief Dihata Gobel revealed as of press time that volunteer firefighters from other longhouses in the area had managed to contain the fire from spreading to nearby structures.

He confirmed that only one 15-door block was razed in the 5.38pm incident.

He said the fire was brought under control at 6.23pm, although flames could still be seen at the centre of the block.

Information obtained from locals suggested the fire might have started from the centre of the longhouse

Dihata said his men from Bintulu and Samalaju fire stations took about two-and-a-half hours to reach the scene.

There have been no details as to the number of people affected by the fire.