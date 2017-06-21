Sarawak 

Fire razes 15-door Kenyah longhouse in Sungai Asap

Yunus Yussop, [email protected]

Flames engulfing the Kenyah longhouse.

Volunteer firefighters trying to put out the fire.

Some of the residents made homeless by the fire.

BINTULU: Residents of a 15-door Kenyah longhouse at Uma Badeng, Sungai Koyan, Sungai Asap in Belaga were lucky to escape unharmed after a fire razed the structure yesterday.

Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) station chief Dihata Gobel revealed as of press time that volunteer firefighters from other longhouses in the area had managed to contain the fire from spreading to nearby structures.

He confirmed that only one 15-door block was razed in the 5.38pm incident.

He said the fire was brought under control at 6.23pm, although flames could still be seen at the centre of the block.

Information obtained from locals suggested the fire might have started from the centre of the longhouse

Dihata said his men from Bintulu and Samalaju fire stations took about two-and-a-half hours to reach the scene.

There have been no details as to the number of people affected by the fire.

What do you think of this story?
  • Sad (100%)
  • Angry (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of