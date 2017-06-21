Former college student jailed for dealing with terrorist property

KUALA LUMPUR: A former college student was sentenced to a total of 15 years’ jail by the High Court here today after he pleaded guilty to three counts of indirectly dealing with terrorist property.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Ab Karim Ab Rahman handed down the sentence , of five years on each count, on Hasrianto Matan, 21, to be served concurrently from the date of arrest, which was July 17, 2016.

He was charged with committing the offence by depositing RM300, in three transactions, into a Maybank account belonging to one Bukhori Che Noor for the benefit of a terrorist by the name of Muhammad Wanndy Mohamed Jedi (Wanndy).

The offence was committed on April 4, May 1 and June 5, 2016 at the USJ Maybank branch, Subang, Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

The charges were made under Section 130Q(1) of the Penal Code which provides an imprisonment for up to 30 years, or with fine, and shall also be liable to forfeiture of any property so dealt with.

According to the facts of the case, Hasrianto joined the Islamic State terrorist group through Telegram application and communicated with Wanddy through Whatsapp application.

Following a check with Maybank, it was found that the account number that appeared on the transaction slips that were seized, belonged to Bukhori, who had been instructed by Wanndy to manage and collect the fund from members in the “Gagak Hitam” Telegram group.

In mitigation, lawyer Faridah Mohamed, who represented Hasrianto, said it was her client’s first offence and that his initial contact with Wandy was merely to know what was happening in Syria.

Deputy public prosecutor Azlina Rasdi prosecuted. – Bernama