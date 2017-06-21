GMMF condemns London mosque attack

KUALA LUMPUR: The Global Movement of Moderates Foundation (GMMF) is appalled and strongly condemns the horrific Finsbury Park Mosque attack in London, which has led to one death and leaving 10 people injured as of the latest count.

Its Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Dr Nasharudin Mat Isa, said that GMMF are concerned over the rise of violent extremism that has taken place in the United Kingdom, between the ideologies of Daesh as well as Islamophobia.

These two ideologies possess the similar characteristic of hate preaching and sense of supremacy, which runs against the shared values of peaceful coexistence of the global moderate community, he said in a statement here.

While GMMF urges for calm as the investigation was being carried out to establish the full facts, Nasharudin said that GMMF also extended its prayers and sympathies to the victims and all those affected.

At least one person died while 10 others were injured early Monday morning after a van rammed into a crowd of Muslim worshippers, who were leaving the mosque after performing the Tarawih prayers.

Reports said a 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorism including murder and attempted murder in the immediate aftermath of the incident. — Bernama