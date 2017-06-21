LCCT still up in the air, plans to extend terminal on the cards

KUCHING: While there are no updates on plans for a low cost carrier terminal (LCCT) in Kuching, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (Malaysia Airports) says there are plans for extension of the Kuching International Airport (KIA) terminal.

According to Malaysia Airports Kuching senior manager Mohd Nadzim Hashim, there is no solid information regarding the LCCT at this moment.

He explained that for any plans to build a new terminal or for any new development at the airport, capital expenditure will be taken up by the government and not Malaysia Airports.

“For airport development, the federal government through the Ministry of Transport (MOT) will undertake the project,” he explained to The Borneo Post prior to an exclusive tour of KIA yesterday.

“When they want to build a terminal or even a new airport, MOT has one team that will conduct a feasibility study. We have some plans for extension of the terminal, but not for the LCCT at this moment.”

This comes as Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg said the state government is in negotiations with AirAsia Bhd to pave the way for the construction of a Low Cost Carrier Terminal (LCCT) in the city.

Abang Johari said the site for the proposed LCCT had “more or less” been identified but it was “not confirmed yet”.

On AirAsia Bhd’s (AirAsia) chief executive officer (CEO) Aireen Omar mentioning recently that KIA had reached almost five million passengers last year and that the capacity of this international airport is at five million per annum, Nadzim clarified that KIA’s capacity is actually 5.3 million per annum.

“For the last three years, the number of passengers recorded at KIA amounted to between 4.7 million and 4.8 million per annum.

“We anticipate that the passenger can reach five million passengers per annum in 2020,” he said.

With current passenger movement numbering at 4.8 million passengers per annum, based on last year’s figures, Nadzim believed that KIA is still able to cope with the growth.

On the daily flight movement (arrival and departure flights) in KIA, Nadzim revealed that this numbered between 110 movements to 120 movements depending on the day. AirAsia’s flight movement amounts to 52 to 56 movements a day.

As for the reason Kota Kinabalu International Airport 2 (KKIA2) is being moved back to KKIA, Nadzim explained that Terminal 1 KKIA still has ample space and has not reached capacity yet.

“Facilities at Terminal 1 is far superior than Terminal 2. For passenger convenience, Terminal 1 is more comfortable.

“Therefore AirAsia is instructed by the Government to move back to Terminal 1,” he added.