MACC calls Isa Samad, wife to give statements today

PUTRAJAYA: Former Felda Global Venture Holdings Bhd (FGV) chairman Tan Sri Isa Samad and his wife have been called up to give statements to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here today believed to be helping in the investigation on FGV.

According to MACC sources, they were expected to be present at the MACC headquarters at 10 am tomorrow to help in the probe.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak announced that Isa had agreed to relinquish his position as

FGV chairman willingly and appointed Tan Sri Dr Sulaiman Mahbob as the new FGV acting chairman effective immediately.

The FGV crisis drew attention when Isa and its Board of Directors directed FGV Group President and Chief Executive Officer Datuk Zakaria Arshad and three senior management executives of FGV to go on leave beginning June 6.

The three senior executives were FGV Group Chief Financial Officer, Ahmad Tifli Mohd Talha, Senior General Manager of Delima Oil Products Sdn Bhd, Kamarzaman Karim and Chief Executive Officer of FGV Trading, Ahmad Salman Omar.

The government had also appointed former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Idris Jala as the independent party to tackle the crisis. — Bernama