MoA will disclose ‘plastic rice’ lab test results

PASIR SALAK: The Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry has stressed that it will not compromise and hide the results of laboratory tests on rice that were reportedly made of plastic.

Its Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said there was no reason for the ministry to hide the results and stern action would be taken should evidence show involvement of rice milling companies.

“We do not want the public to wonder if the rice is made of plastic. We have to be transparent and announce the results of the chemistry tests,” he said at a press conference after a Cahaya Ramadan programme and break-of-fast event here Tuesday night.

Yesterday, the Perak Padi and Rice Monitoring Division took samples of rice from the wholesaler of the Cap Rambutan rice produced by OEL Distribution (Perak) Sdn Bhd for laboratory tests.

Results of the chemistry tests are expected to be released in a week and would be referred to the ministry. – Bernama