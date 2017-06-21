Pujut voter feels cheated, lodged report against Dr Ting

MIRI: A 33-year-old woman who claimed to be a registered voter for DUN Pujut has lodged a police report against Pujut assemblyman Dr. Ting Tiong Choon.

The woman lodged the report at Miri Central Police Station on Tuesday claiming that she felt cheated as a voter by Ting who allegedly possessed two citizenships, namely Australian and Malaysian, in the last state election.

She claimed that Dr. Ting, who had just reinstated as an assemblyman for the seat through the High Court’s decision on Saturday, had acquired Australian citizenship on Jan 1, 2010 while still holding his Malaysian citizenship.

Meanwhile, Miri police chief, ACP Lim Meng Seah when contacted yesterday confirmed that the police had received a report lodged against Dr. Ting.

When asked how many reports have been lodged by voters in Pujut especially, Lim said the police had received only one report as of today.