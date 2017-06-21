Latest News Nation 

RON 97, RON 95 prices to decrease, diesel price remains the same

RON97, RON95 and diesel fuel pumps.

 

KUCHING:  Prices of RON97 and RON95 will further decrease this coming week, while diesel price remains the same.

The price of RON97 will be RM2.17 per litre, while RON95 will be RM1.91 per litre. Both are down by seven sen from last week.

Diesel will stay at RM1.88 per litre.

These prices will come into effect at 12:01am on June 22 and will last until June 28.

The information was posted by the Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK) on its official Twitter and Facebook accounts.

 

