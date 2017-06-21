Siblings brave swift waters to find brother’s body

KUALA LUMPUR: In desperation to find a missing brother who was swept away in Sungai Tanjung Niah, Hulu Langat, since Saturday, three siblings risked their lives by diving into the river to find the body of their brother, Taufik Alias, 24.

The eldest sibling, Khaidirratul Alias, 28, said he and two other brothers, Mustakim Alias, 26, and Khusairy Alias, 20, and four friends built a raft to find Taufik who went missing in the river near the National Youth Skills Instititute (IKBN) in Dusun Tua, Hulu Langat.

“We dived from the raft using a float to find Taufik at the bottom of the river at 12 noon.

“After 30 minutes, we found Taufik stuck on a branch at the river bed,” he told Bernama here yesterday.

Khaidirratul said they brought Taufik’s body to the river bank before lodging a police report.

The body of the victim, who is the third in a family of five siblings, was brought to Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Hospital (HUKM) before being laid to rest at Impian Langat Muslim cemetery on Monday night.

He said they were determined to dive using the raft to find Taufik on the third day following efforts on land failed to locate their brother.

He said in the incident on Saturday, Taufik who had a mental disorder was on his way home in Kampung Dusun Nanding after working at the family farm in Sungai Lui to break fast.

Khaidirratul said Taufik, who had the problem after an accident several years ago, went out of the house at 10am and was found missing when he did not return.

In the meantime, a video recording showing Taufik being swept away in the river wearing a helmet was widely disseminated.

Khaidirratul said his friends who was near the river said Taufik fell into the swift river while riding a motorcycle. — Bernama

Last Saturday, the 44-second video went viral on social sites, showing the victim struggling in the river while villagers screamed for help. — Bernama