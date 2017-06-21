SRU re-establish national affiliation, revive 15-a-side President’s Cup

KUCHING: The Sarawak Rugby Union (SRU) are reviving the President’s Cup after a lapse of four years.

According to SRU president Richard Song Swee Jin, the coveted championship will be held at Sacred Heart School’s rugby field this year. Last held in 2013, the President’s Cup will see four teams from Sibu, Kuching, Miri and either Bintulu or Mukah, depending on the outcome of their play-off just prior to the competition. The 15-a-side tournament, to be organised by Sibu Division Rugby Union (SDRU), will select players to represent Sarawak in the forthcoming 35th Agong’s Cup in Kuala Lumpur which starts on Aug 21.

Meanwhile, during the recent Malaysia Rugby (MR) council meeting in Kuala Lumpur on June 17, Song was appointed as its council member.

Song was accompanied by SRU secretary Abdul Ghafar Arshad during that meeting, which was chaired by MR president Dato’ Shahrol Zaman Yahya, who welcomed SRU into MR’s fold after its absence since 2012.