Statements recorded from 60 witnesses – MACC

KUANTAN: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has recorded statements from 60 witnesses in the investigation into the alleged corruption and abuse of power in Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGV).

MACC chief commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad said the agency was trying to complete its investigation as soon as possible so that the investigation paper could be submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action.

He said the investigation, however, was not bound by any arrangement made by the government or the FGV in restructuring the company.

“We are not bound (by the arrangement). Our investigation will follow the evidence because we are not only investigating into Delima Oil Products (FGV subsidiary), but also into six other issues,” he told reporters after witnessing the taking of Corruption-Free Pledge by Pahang state government led by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob at Wisma Sri Pahang here yesterday.

Also present were State Secretary Datuk Seri Muhammad Safian Ismail and MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Azam Baki.

When asked whether it was better for FGV chairman Tan Sri Isa Samad to go on leave and not to join the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) pending the investigation, he said: “It was irrelevant.”

On Monday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak announced Isa’s appointment as acting chairman of SPAD after he voluntarily resigned as FGV chairman. With Isa’ resignation, Tan Sri Dr Sulaiman Mahbob was appointed as acting FGV chairman.

Meanwhile, Dzulkifli expressed gratitude to the Pahang government for signing the pledge and become the ninth state to have agreed to support the MACC’s efforts to fight corruption.

He said the MACC had also been deluged with applications from various agencies and government-linked companies to sign the pledge.

“If the momentum can be maintained, we are confident that Malaysia will achieve its vision to be a corruption-free country by 2020 and that the people at that time will be brave enough to say no to bribery and power abuse,” he added. — Bernama