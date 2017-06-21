Village chief killed in suspected hit-and-run, police tracing driver

KUCHING: A 53-year-old village chief perished in a road accident at Kampung Punau, Jalan Puncak Borneo here following a suspected hit-and-run yesterday.

The deceased, Jepus June of Kampung Braang Sigandar, was riding his motorcycle to his workplace at a factory located at the Sama Jaya Free Industrial Zone when the incident was believed to have happened around 6.30am.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department deputy chief DSP Bingkok John said initial investigation indicated the victim was struck by an oncoming vehicle and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, family members of the deceased who arrived at the scene found broken pieces of a number plate believed to belong to the offending vehicle.

When contacted yesterday, Padawan district police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan said police are now tracking down the driver who might have been involved in the accident.

He urged witnesses to come forward and assist police in the investigation, which has been classified under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.