AirAsia, AAX win big at 2017 Skytrax World Airline Awards

PARIS: AirAsia Bhd (AirAsia) and its long-haul sister airline, AirAsia X Bhd (AAX) clinched several awards at the 2017 Skytrax World Airline Awards, including the World’s Best Low-Cost Airline award.

According to a press statement, this is the ninth year in a row, AirAsia was awarded the World’s Best Low-Cost Airline award at the Skytrax World Airline Awards.

The award ceremony was held at the Musée de l’Air et de l’Espace at Le Bourget Airport in Paris, with AirAsia Group Cabin Crew Head Suhaila Hassan, accepting the award on behalf of the company.

AirAsia Group chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said, “We take the world champion title seriously and we will strive to continue to improve for both our guests and shareholders.

“Over the last 15 years we have created a great brand and over the next 15, we want to move towards One AirAsia, a truly Asean community airline. We also want to recreate ourselves as a digital airline and use technology to drive more value.”

AirAsia Group cabin crew head Suhaila Hassan said, “What an amazing honour to be given the opportunity to accept this award on behalf of AirAsia and my fellow Allstars. They are the real champions.

“It has been an incredible 20 years, being part of AirAsia’s journey from a domestic Malaysian airline to the world’s best.

“We have a great team fueled by passion, hard work and dedication, and I have no doubt we will continue to live up to our reputation as the world’s number one LCC as we expand to China, Vietnam and beyond.”

Meanwhile, AAX has scooped up the World’s Best Low-Cost Airline Premium Cabin and World’s Best Low-Cost Airline Premium Seat awards for the fifth straight year.

AirAsia X chairman Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz accepted the awards for AirAsia X. Also present were Fernandes and AirAsia X Thailand CEO Nadda Buranasiri.

AirAsia and AirAsia X have won a combined 25 Skytrax World Airline Awards since the awards were introduced in 2001.

Dubbed the “Oscars of the Aviation Industry”, the Skytrax Awards are the global benchmark of airline excellence with over 19.9 million customer surveys completed worldwide by more than 105 nationalities, measuring standards across 49 key performance indicators of an airline’s frontline products and services.

AirAsia is Asia’s largest low-cost carrier by passengers carried, with an extensive network covering more than 120 destinations in 26 countries across Asia, Australia and New Zealand, the Middle East and the US.

A pioneer in travel and technology, AirAsia offers a wide range of innovative products such as Santan hot meals, T&Co premium coffee, ROKKI inflight entertainment and connectivity, BIG Duty Free featuring online shopping and Premium Flex for business travellers.