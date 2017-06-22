China’s inclusion in MSCI Index to have muted impact on Malaysia

KUCHING: China’s inclusion in MSCI’s Emerging Markets Index (MSCI EM index) will have a fairly minimal impact on other emerging markets, including Malaysia.

However, analysts also cautioned that this marks an inevitable shift from other emerging markets in the index, in favour of China’s stocks.

Yesterday, MSCI announced that it would add 222 Chinese stocks to its global emerging markets benchmark index, with an initial weighting of 0.73 per cent. The inclusion will take effect in June 2018.

The research arm of AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment Bank) said because the initial weighting of China’s stocks on the index is only at 0.73 per cent, this could indicate that China’s dilutive impact on other emerging markets, including Malaysia, is fairly muted.

“Nonetheless, we remain mindful that given the growing breadth and depth of China stocks, it is inevitable that the weighting of other emerging markets in the index, including Malaysia, will be repeatedly tweaked down in favour of China in the coming years,” it opined.

Over the longer term, the research team noted that the full inclusion of A-shares should bring the weight of Chinese stocks in the index from about one-fourth to more than one-third.

It explained, “Based on our calculation, ceteris paribus, the full inclusion of A-shares would dilute the weighting of existing constituents by 11 per cent across the board.”

Meanwhile, AmInvestment Bank said it remained positive on the equity market outlook in Malaysia, although it expected volatility over the immediate term as the market has moved a little further ahead of its earnings.

“We maintain our end-2017 KLCI target of 1,745 points (pts) and end-2018 KLCI target of 1,900pts, based on 17.5-folds 2017 and 2018 earnings respectively,” it added.

On MSCI EM’s index rebalancing exercise earlier this year, the research team noted that the event did not make a significant impact on the local stock market.

“This was unlike a year ago when a cut by MSCI of Malaysia’s weighting in the MSCI EM Index from 3.43 to 3.09 per cent actually triggered a major sell-down of the local market,” it said.

While MSCI has yet to officially disclose Malaysia’s weighting before and after the latest rebalancing exercise, it estimated that Malaysia’s weighting stood at about 2.47 per cent before the rebalancing exercise.

This was based on data provided by BlackRock’s iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and SPDR MSCI EM UCITS ETF.

This represents a decline from 3.09 per cent from May 2016 generally due to the weaker performance of the local stock market and the ringgit against the US dollar versus their peers in the index.

It noted that Malaysia’s stock market fell marginally short of 2.41 per cent following the rebalancing exercise.

“Apart from the relatively insignificant cut in weighting this time around, we believe the local stock market was also helped by the low base effect.

“We gathered that many actively managed emerging-market funds had underweighted Malaysia, which is below the weighting recommended by MSCI, prior to the rebalancing exercise,” it added.