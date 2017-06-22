Coramax a success story of Sarawak’s enterprises

KUCHING: The success story of Coramax Mall Sdn Bhd – owner and manager of Vivacity Megamall in Kuching – epitomises a typical landmark of Sarawak’s business enterprises.

According to Minister of International Trade and E-commerce Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, this was evident as the mall has now provided employment opportunities for 3,000 Sarawakians, many of whom have come home from abroad.

“Imagine the tremendous economic spinoff exerting multiplied effects on many sectors of our economy,” Wong said during the anchor tenant signing ceremony yesterday between the mall and Harvey Norman, an Australian retailer.

Currently, Vivacity Megamall is home to 300 retail brands from all over the world.

The mall is targeting an occupancy rate of 98 per cent by the end of 2017, revealed Coramax executive director Sim Yaw Hang who added that the megamall had achieved an occupancy of 93 per cent to date.

“We are in the process of securing some popular food and beverage (F&B) brands which will make the mall even more attractive to family shoppers and youngsters,” he said during his welcoming speech yesterday.

Meanwhile, Wong believed that Sarawak’s social harmony and political stability will definitely benefit the state in terms of attracting foreign investors and tourists, both domestic and also from abroad.

He said the state government will continue to leverage on this strength to attract many more investors and tourists to Sarawak and will make sure that Sarawak will continue to grow not just in terms of state growth but also in terms of higher income for Sarawakians in the years to come.