Driver believed to be behind village chief’s death in hit-and-run arrested

KUCHING: A 42-year-old suspect has been arrested by the police in connection to the hit-and-run accident which took the life of Kampung Sigandar village chief Jepus June on June 20.

The male suspect from Kampung Danu, Padawan was arrested at his home at around 1.35pm today.

According to State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department deputy chief DSP Bingkok John, police personnel who were investigating the case traced the vehicle to Kampung Danu which had licence plates that matched those found at the scene of the accident.

The vehicle was also discovered by the police to have dents on the front bumper and hood, believed to be caused by the impact of the collision.

“The suspect is under remand for further investigation,” said Padawan police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan who confirmed the arrest of the suspect. The vehicle was also seized by the police during the arrest.

Jepus, 53 was riding towards Kuching from Kampung Punau at 6.30am on June 20 when he was hit by a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

He succumbed to his wounds at the scene of the accident.