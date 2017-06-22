‘Expedite probe into accident that killed village chief’

KUCHING: Police have been asked to investigate the hit-and-run accident at Mile 17 Jalan Puncak Borneo that led to the death of a village chief Jepus June on Tuesday.

Assistant Minister of Transportation Datuk Dr Jerip Susil said it was unfortunate that the driver of a vehicle, alleged to be the culprit, had not taken any responsibility to stop and check on the victim.

“I want police to take the culprit to task because this kind of driver is not only endangering his own life but also of others.

“I believe he is also from the area along Jalan Puncak Borneo. If he is not taken to task, his life and others’ lives may also be at risk in the future,” he said.

Dr Jerip, who was among thousands of people paying their last respects to the 53-year-old village chief of Kampung Braang Sigandar yesterday, said he was saddened by the death of Jepus in that tragic accident.

“The village chief is very much liked by so many people, especially from the Braang community.

“He was still mourning for his wife who died in December last year and it is so unfortunate he has to go as well due to the carelessness of other road users,” he said.

It was reported that the deceased was on his way to his workplace at a factory in Sama Jaya Free Industrial Zone on his motorcycle when the accident happened around 6.30am.

Family members of the deceased who arrived at the scene found broken pieces of a number plate believed to belong to the offending vehicle.

On another matter, in conjunction with the approaching Hari Raya festival, Dr Jerip reminded motorists to drive slowly and carefully before, during and after the festival.

He said over-speeding and carelessness on the road would not only endanger the lives of drivers and passengers, but also that of other road users.