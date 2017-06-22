Sarawak 

Fire damages Belaga govt quarters block

Residents walk past the damaged front section of the quarters.

BINTULU: A fire early yesterday in Belaga severely damaged a government quarters block.

This was the second fire in Belaga after 15-door Uma Badeng in Sungai Asap was razed to the ground on Tuesday, leaving 112 homeless.

Bintulu Fire Station chief Dihata Gobel said they received a distress call on the latest incident at 5am.

Belaga volunteer firefighters led by Abu Talib Mohd Mokhtar arrived at the scene about 10 minutes later.

Dihata said the fire was finally brought under control at 7.30am.

He said it destroyed the front section of four rooms, but firefighters managed to secure the kitchen area.

They also managed to stop the fire from spreading to the two blocks nearby.

