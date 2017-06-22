Harvey Norman forays into East M’sia with first outlet

KUCHING: Harvey Norman is set to expand its presence in East Malaysia via its first outlet here at Vivacity Megamall, marking itself as the fourth anchor tenant of the mall.

Harvey Norman will take up 46,806 square feet on Level 1 and 2 of the East Atrium and carry an extensive range of household trusted products whislt striving to provide their customers with quality products and professional services every day.

According to the group’s Asia managing director Kenneth Aruldoss, this comes as the group saw more than 10,000 transactions a month of its online business coming from Kuching despite the fact that that they do not have an outlet here yet.

This led the brand to focus on providing a seamless online and instore shopping experience for customers.

“We are stepping up our online in a very big way, we will provide consumers in Kuching an experience of online shopping and instore shopping as well, a combination which will ensure a seamless experience,” he told reporters yesterday after the anchor tenant signing ceremony between Harvey Norman and Vivacity.

Present at the ceremony were guest of honour Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, Minister of International Trade and E-Commerce, Vivacity directors Sim Yaw Hang and Alan Sim Yaw Yen, Harvey Norman lead general manager Eddy Ng, general manager of electrical Bushy Martin, general manager of marketing cCommunications Eloise Sim and chief financial officer Tan Swee Ing.

When the store opens its doors to the public in November 2017, Alduross said shoppers will be able to take advantage of Harvey Norman’s ‘click’ and ‘collect’ section on the website which allows customers to either pick up their goods from the store itself or have them delivered to their addresses,

Harvey Norman, a trusted brand from Australia, has 260 stores worldwide including 12 in West Malaysia. Harvey Norman Malaysia started in 2003 and is looking at more expansion opportunities throughout West and East Malaysia.

According to Aruldoss, Harvey Norman has plans to expand to about 45 to 50 stores nationwide.

Harvey Norman in Malaysia is operating under Elitetrax Marketing Sdn Bhd which is fully owned by Pertama Holdings Limited, operating predominantly in Singapore and Malaysia.