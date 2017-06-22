Improving outlook to support consumers, but cost pressure persists

KUCHING: While prospects for the consumer sector are expected to be supported by improving private consumption and consumer sentiment, analysts believe that the ongoing cost pressure is expected to weigh on the sector’s growth.

In a report, the research arm of AmBank (Malaysia) Bhd (AmBank) said, it expected higher operating cost and elevated agricultural prices could offset top-line gains in the consumer sector.

“As such, uninspiring earnings growth is envisaged to limit any upside potential to existing lofty valuations,” it added.

Nevertheless, it noted that private consumption growth in Malaysia in on the road to recovery as it recorded a 6.2 per cent improvement in 2017 (compared with 5.9 per cent in 2016), while consumer sentiments are expected to elevate consumer spending in the near term.

However, it said, “In spite of these positive indicators, we believe that things have not normalised yet as private consumption growth is still below the historical average of seven per cent while consumer sentiment index of 76.6 for 1QFY17 is way beneath the 100 sentiment neutral benchmark.”

It added, “We may upgrade the consumer sector to ‘overweight’ from ‘neutral’ if consumer spending takes an upswing and is sustained.”

Possible catalysts in the short term include Southeast Asian Games in August and a potential general election in 2017.

“But after that, we foresee recovery taking a gradual turn as cost pressures and rising household debt weigh on consumers.

“Other possible factors for a re-rating include the sustained strengthening of the ringgit against the US dollar (2017 house assumption average: RM4.44 to RM4.48),” AmBank added.

On the flip side, the research team said it might downgrade the sector to ‘underweight’ from ‘neutral’ if earnings, going forward, disappoint, leading to a de-rating of the sector, and unfavourable commodities’ prices.

On operating cost and agricultural prices, AmBank noted that year to date (YTD) commodities’ prices have been higher than 2016.

“Specifically, YTD coffee, palm oil and milk prices are trading between eight and 21 per cent higher against their average prices in 2016,” it added.