Lanzhou attractive destination for co-ops, SMEs to market products

PETALING JAYA: Lanzhou, the capital of Gangsu Province in north-east China, is one of the attractive investment destinations for cooperatives and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to market their products globally, said President of National Cooperatives Movement of Malaysia (Angkasa), Datuk Abdul Fattah Abdullah.

Abdul Fattah, who is also president of Asean Cooperative Organisation (ACO), said the organisation, an umbrella body for Asean co-op movements, played the role of adviser and coordinator for co-ops to get business opportunities in the Lanzhou Free Trade Zone.

“The Lanzhou Free Trade Zone is set up jointly by Lanzhou’s local government and Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) to undertake product processing and packaging.

This offers a golden opportunity for all co-ops in Malaysia and Asean countries to market their products and services to China and at the level International,” he told reporters yesterday.

ACO has a membership of 560 million people, representing 66 per cent of the total membership of global co-ops.

It is involved in various economic and business activities including agriculture, banking, housing and healthcare.

Earlier, Abdul Fattah attended a signing of a memorandum of understanding ceremony among ACO, Elca Communication Sdn Bhd, a technology and communications company in the country, and ACO Trade and Exhibition (Lanzhou) Sdn Bhd (ATE).

“The cooperation between ACO and ATE is aimed at exporting co-op products from Malaysia and other Asean countries and others keen to to set up joint ventures with ACO in the future,” he said.

He said the offer of ‘outlets’ of 380 sq ft at the Asean Pavillion and the ACO restaurant of 5,000 sq ft were aimed at displaying and selling halal food and beverage products. — Bernama