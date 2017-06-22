MAHB signs two MOUs to achieve KLIA Aeropolis goal

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) has signed two memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with South Korea’s Gyeongnam Techno Park (GNTP) and Denmark’s Skyway Technics towards achieving the KLIA Aeropolis goal of becoming a world-class airport city.

The MOUs were signed during MAHB’s participation at the Paris Airshow 2017.

In a statement yesterday, managing director Datuk Badlisham Ghazali said the company is confident the collaborations would strengthen its position as a regional key economic enabler.

“Both companies have the right capacity and experience to help us achieve the KLIA Aeropolis target through their expertise, business objectives and service offerings,” he added.

Badlisham said the MOU with GNTP is aimed at developing the respective aerospace ecosystem in both countries.

He said possible areas of collaboration include the establishment of reciprocal and close cooperative systems to promote the aerospace industry, as well as knowledge building and transfers in cluster management, cluster planning, building and facility management.

“It will also serve as a platform for information exchange on marketing and promotional activities,” he said.

Meanwhile, the MoU with Skyways Technics focused on efforts to facilitate Skyways Technics’ expansion plan within the Malaysia Airports’ aerospace ecosystem, encompassing Subang and the KLIA Aeropolis.

“The expansion plan will involve additional investments to develop Skyways Technics’ facility for its component repair workshop, as well as to serve its maintenance, repair & overhaul (MRO) operations,” said Badlisham.

He said Skyways Technics was looking at setting-up the facility within the Subang Aerotech Park (Phase 1).

“The facility will be located at the former Customs building and will serve as their repair workshop, warehouse for spare parts and as an office base to serve its Asia Pacific market segment,” he added.

The development of the KLIA Aeropolis is one of four strategic priorities identified in the MAHB’s five-year business plan, Runway to Success 2020, launched in 2016. — Bernama