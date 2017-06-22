M’sian pilot jailed for rape in Australia

A former AirAsia pilot has been sentenced to 13 years jail for raping a woman at knifepoint in Perth 21 years ago, according to Australian news reports.

Alfred Gerard Eravelly, 50, was sentenced by Western Australia District Court Judge Philip Eaton after he found the accused had shown no remorse and was still in denial, Perth Now reported.

Eravelly reportedly climbed through the victim’s window in Scarborough one night in March 1996 then tied her hands behind her back, blindfolded her and repeatedly assaulted her.

He left DNA traces which led to his arrest after he was linked to the crime through an international identification database after he committed two other minor sex crimes in Florida in 2000.

Eravelly had argued during his trial that the woman was a “willing and creative” participant in a consensual sexual relationship.

The incident happened when he was an aviation student, and he had returned to Malaysia to work for AirAsia after the crime, it was reported.

He was arrested while passing through Sydney on his way to New Zealand with his family last year after police had issued a warrant for his arrest.