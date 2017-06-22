PDP Youth backs Penguang on slow devt in Marudi

KUCHING: Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Youth is standing up for their Marudi assemblyman Datu Dr Penguang Manggil by telling former Marudi assemblyman Datuk Sylvester Entri Muran to bow out and take the back seat gracefully.

In a statement issued yesterday, the wing pointed out that Marudi, which is one of the oldest settlements in Sarawak, has not been experiencing development for two decades while other old settlements have been thriving and urbanised.

To prove its point, the Youth wing pointed to the ferry service that is still needed to connect the town and a 44km long ‘ruined road’ that takes four hours to drive through, showing the stark reality of stagnant growth in Marudi and its surrounding areas.

“The Regatta was ‘born’ in Marudi yet Marudi is one of the very few towns without proper waterfront.

“Marudi Airport Terminal is still like what it was many years ago. There has been no upgrading whatsoever until recently.

“Lapok town is not connected to the grid and there is no treated water supply,” said the wing.

The Youth wing was responding to The Borneo Post news report on Wednesday entitled ‘Entri: Developing Marudi fully requires a lot of time and money’.

Entri was reported to have said to fully develop a rural constituency such as Marudi requires a lot of time and money.

Claiming that Marudi had moved forward since he became its assemblyman in 1996, Entri said the comment made by Penguang was “unfair and seemed to question his credibility and integrity during his tenure as assemblyman”.

“I would like to state clearly without fear and favour that Marudi had moved forward since I took over until 2016. I never singled out how difficult it was for me to serve to move forward to bring rural infrastructure to Marudi, being a rural constituency.”

Obviously thinking otherwise, the Youth wing said Penguang’s statement was fair as Marudi’s development had been so slow that the growth of the town and its surrounding areas appeared to be stagnant.

“Datu Penguang’s statement is based on facts and reality on the ground. We are the youth from the area and we know what is going on.”

However, the wing pointed out that this would be the last statement from PDP on the issue.

“We prefer not to waste our time on this unproductive media war and unhealthy and old age politics because it doesn’t benefit the public.

“We prefer to leave it to the rakyat to assess or judge which elected representative is doing the job. Politicians come and go. For those who had already been voted out by the people, we think they should bow out gracefully,” asserted the Youth wing.