Police nab serial snatch thief linked to over 20 cases

KUCHING: A serial snatch thief linked to over 20 cases here and in Padawan was arrested early yesterday morning during a police raid in Kota Samarahan.

State CID chief Datuk Dev Kumar said the 30-year-old unemployed suspect was nabbed at his house in Kampung Bundong around 6.50am by a task force led by ASP Stephen Ayuk who had been tracking his movements for weeks.

“Over the past few months, a task force on snatch thefts has been monitoring all cases reported; studying the pattern and modus operandi and, most importantly, identifying the individuals or groups involved,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Dev Kumar said the suspect’s arrest came about following an incident at Jalan Chan Bee Kiew on May 30 at 9am where a 28-year-old woman, who was walking alone, had her handbag snatched by a motorcyclist wearing a full-face helmet.

“Following his arrest, the suspect led police to a blue motorcycle he used to commit the robberies. Also recovered was a mobile phone belonging to one of the victims.

“He then led police to another house where green motorcycle body parts were recovered. Before committing the robberies, he would replace the blue body parts of his motorcycle with the green parts, and also use a false number plate,” disclosed Dev Kumar.

During questioning, he said the suspect admitted to having perpetrated over 20 snatch theft cases around Kuching and Padawan areas.

The suspect, he added, also possessed a previous criminal record and tested positive of methamphetamine.

“With this arrest, we are confident of solving many snatch theft cases in Kuching and Padawan. However, there may be a few more individuals and groups still at large, preying on unsuspecting victims, especially women.”

Dev Kumar said pedestrians need to boost their vigilance against snatch thieves and be alert of their surroundings.

“Snatch thefts are crimes of opportunity, and we advise the public to deny these thieves the chance to commit their crime.”

The suspect is currently under seven days’ remand to facilitate investigation under Section 392 of the Penal Code.