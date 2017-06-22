Police search for suspect in fatal hit-and-run

KUCHING: Police are looking for the suspect involved in the hit-and-run which resulted in the death of Kampung Sigandar village chief Jepus June on Tuesday.

Jepus was riding a motorcycle to his workplace at a factory in Sama Jaya Free Industrial Zone when he became the victim of a hit-and-run at Mile 17, Jalan Puncak Borneo around 6.30am and died instantly.

When contacted yesterday, Siburan police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan said the suspect has yet to file a police report.

“At the moment, we have not received any police report, and hopefully the culprit will come forward soon. On our part, don’t worry because we are in the midst of further investigating the case,” he said.

It is understood that family members of the deceased found broken pieces of a licence plate, believed to belong to the suspect’s vehicle, at the scene.It is also believed that the vehicle is from the Jalan Puncak Borneo area.