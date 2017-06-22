Reducing road deaths

Dept working to cut down number of deaths caused by road accidents despite decrease in fatalities

KUCHING: The state recorded a decrease in the number of fatalities due to road accidents for the first six months (Jan to June 15) of this year, compared to the corresponding period last year.

According to state Road Safety Department (JKJR) director Davina Agnes Entelli, the number of fatalities had decreased by 25 over the same period last year.

“Even though the number of road accidents has increased by 1. 8 per cent for the first six months of this year, as compared to the same period last year, the number of fatalities has decreased, and we are working hard to reduce the number of deaths due to road accidents.

“We are now at the death index of 2.3, and we want to further reduce the index to below two,” she told a press conference yesterday at Telaga 3 Petronas petrol station, Petra Jaya, here after a road safety campaign in conjunction with the coming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

Present were Road Transport Department (JPJ) assistant enforcement officer Nezriman Othman and state Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) director Phillip Sangkan.

Agnes said on average, the state recorded 50 accidents and one death per day.

She also said that the rate of wearing helmets among motorcyclists and pillion riders, and rear passengers of vehicles using seat belts in the state was still low.

She further said that enforcement agencies like JPJ and the police would be conducting operations during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri period, adding that the operation was not to penalise motorists but to help save lives.

“As we all know, during festive celebrations, the volume of traffic on the road will increase and the risk of road accidents is high…so enforcement agencies like JPJ and the police will carry out operations, not to punish motorists but to help save lives,” she pointed out.

To those taking a long journey home to celebrate the festive season, she advised them to take a rest after two hours of driving, saying driving concentration would be reduced after two hours.

Meanwhile, 30 units of adult and children’s helmets were distributed to motorcyclists and their pillion riders at yesterday’s programme, contributed by Perkeso with the objective of creating more awareness of the need to wear a helmet while riding.