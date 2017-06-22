Special Aidilfitri operating hours for outpatient health clinics

KUCHING: The Health Department has announced special operating hours for its outpatient health clinics during the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri break.

State health director Dr Jamilah Hashim said this is to reduce congestion at the Emergency and Trauma Departments of nearby hospitals.

The health clinics that will be operating from Saturday (June 24) to Tuesday (June 27) are the Jalan Masjid Health Clinic in Kuching, Sarikei Health Clinic, Lanang Health Clinic in Sibu, Bintulu Health Clinic, and Miri City Health Clinic.

“The health clinics stated will be in operation from 8am to 12pm between June 24 and June 27,” she said in a press statement yesterday.

Dr Jamilah said all 1Malaysia clinics will close on the first and second days of Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“The 1Malaysia clinics will be open as usual on June 27 from 9am to 9pm. Whereas the operations for 1Malaysia clinics in Urban Transformation Centres (UTCs) will be in accordance with the operating hours of the UTCs,” she said.

She advised those wishing to seek treatment for minor and non-emergency illnesses to go to the respective health clinics.