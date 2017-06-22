TM Sabah to install additional 30,000 ‘home passes’ for UniFi service

KOTA KINABALU: Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) Sabah has installed 60,000-70,000 ‘home passes’ for its high-speed broadband service, UniFi, at major towns in Sabah and Labuan and would be installing another 30,000 this year.

Its state general manager, Sukkuriya Masri, said the installation of the ‘home passes’ loops in the fibre technology providing access to high-speed broadband was part of the first phase of its expansion to provide service to its customers in Sabah.

“Apart from that, the Internet submarine cable from Peninsular Malaysia to Sabah and Sarawak has already been installed and hopefully, it will be launched by our minister (Communication and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak) some time after the Aidilfitri celebration,” he said.

He said this to reporters after TM Sabah’s breaking-of-the-fast event with media practitioners here last night.

Sukkuriya said the Internet submarine cable would boost data capacity to four terabytes from the current 700 gigabytes, which will be retired.

He said the demand for Internet services in Sabah saw a 150 per cent increase almost every year. – Bernama