WIKO unveils 3 Android Smartphone below RM800

French smartphone company WIKO revealed 3 brand new affordable budget smart phone below RM800. Moreover the 3 latest addition devices will run Android Nougat out of the box.

Wiko Kenny

Among the starter of the 3 devices, Wiko Kenny is equipped with 5-inch 854×480 pixel FWVGA screen, Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage  which expandable via microSD. It comes with Dual SIM connectivity , 2,500 mAh battery, 8MP/5MP camera sensors paired with LED flash at the back. The device is priced at RM499 and will be available after Hari Raya.

Wiko Harry

Wiko Harry equips a 5-inch HD IPS, MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage which also expandable via a microSD. It comes with 4G LTE Dual SIM connectivity , 2,500 mAh battery, a 13MP/5MP camera sensors paired with LED flash at the back. This smartphone comes with brushed metal back that creates glossy finish. For photos, the Harry will feature a 13MP/5MP camera combo. The device is priced at at RM599 and is available for purchase now.

Wiko Upulse

Wiko Upulse equipped with 5.5-inch 2.5D glass HD IPS display, MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processo with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage which also expandable via a microSD. It comes with 4G LTE Dual SIM connectivity , 3,000 mAh removable battery. For imaging, the device features a 13MP LED flash primary camera with Fast Auto Focus and Auto Scene detection. Moreover the Super Pixel feature allow to produce high-resolution 52MP photos. The front facing is a 5MP camera. The device is priced at RM799 and will be available after Hari Raya.

