Woman loses RM1,300 in online tablet purchase scam

SIBU: A woman was left RM1,300 poorer after apparently being cheated in an online purchase of a second-hand tablet.

The victim, in her 20s, said she saw the offer for the tablet while surfing online and proceeded to contact the seller.

She then transferred the RM1,000 asking price for the second-hand device to the seller, who followed up by asking the woman to send another RM600 as a ‘processing fee’.

As she did not have enough money for the second transaction, she negotiated with the buyer who agreed to reduce the so-called fee by half.

However, after transferring the agreed RM300, she tried calling the seller but discovered that she had apparently been blocked.

Realising she had been cheated, the woman headed to the police station yesterday morning to lodge a report.