Worker finds businessman dead in office

KUCHING: A local businessman was found dead in his office at Bangunan Singh, Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce here yesterday.

The deceased, surnamed Lai, 47, was found unresponsive on the floor by an employee around 3.30pm.

It was understood the worker immediately informed the building’s security personnel and contacted the hospital for assistance.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Personnel from the district police district headquarters, including a forensics team, were present to investigate the death.

The body was subsequently taken to Sarawak General Hospital for a postmortem to determine the cause of death.

It was learned that the deceased owned a company offering safety box rental service.