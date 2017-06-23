Chemistry Department confirms Rambutan brand rice as genuine

PUTRAJAYA: The analysis of rice samples taken from the ‘Cap Rambutan’ processing and packaging factory in Alor Setar has confirmed the samples as genuine and not containing any plastic as alleged, says Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry Ministry’s Paddy and Rice Regulatory (KPB) Unit director-general, Shamsuddin Ismail.

He said the samples were taken from the premier and processed rice of OEL Sdn Bhd, Cap Rambutan’s processing and packaging factory for its Super Special Local 15% rice, on June 18, and sent for testing at the Chemistry Department.

“The results received by the ministry on June 20 have confirmed the purity of the brand’s rice and found no traces of plastic or other foreign elements,” he said in a statement yesterday.

According to Shamsuddin, samples of the brand’s rice were also extracted from other locations including its factories in Perak and Pahang, as well as supermarkets in Selangor.

“The ministry is still waiting for the results of the other samples,” he said.

The tests were made following a police report on plastic rice in Kulai, Johor on June 6, and its results on June 13 also revealed there were no traces of plastic in that rice. – Bernama