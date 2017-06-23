Sarawak 

Civil defence personnel help destroy hornet’s nest

An APM personnel member in protective gear works to destroy the hornet’s nest.

MIRI: Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel destroyed a hornet’s nest at Jalan Shangrila on Wednesday.

APM Miri officer Capt (PA) Mohd Hazle Shah Abdul Hamid said they received a call on the case around 12.30pm.

The complainant had called the 999 emergency line for help upon noticing the nest.

A team led by Pte (PA) Sabri Maula Ramli went to the location at 7.44pm.

Members found a hornet’s nest, the size of a small rubbish bin, located midway up a 10-foot mango tree.

The team then destroyed the nest by setting fire to it and spraying insecticide.

