DRB-Hicom-Geely definitive agreement worth RM460.3 mln

KUALA LUMPUR: The definitive agreement signed today by DRB-Hicom Bhd with China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Geely) to take a 49.9 per cent equity in Proton Holdings Bhd is worth RM460.3 million.

DRB-Hicom’s Group Managing Director, Datuk Seri Syed Faisal Albar, said Geely would inject RM170.3 million in Proton and set up a sport utility vehicle or suburban utility vehicle (SUV) platform for Boyue where the implied value was RM290 million.

“Geely will also develop future models with Proton, bring in the latest technology and research and development programmes and assemble Volvo cars if there is any excess capacity in the Tanjung Malim plant,” he said at a press conference after the signing of the definitive agreement here today.

Earlier, he announced the agreement with Geely that comprised seven strategic areas of collaboration.

Among them were that Proton would be given the exclusive rights of Geely’s products and latest technology to the region, and access market beyond the SEA and China, he said.

Syed Faisal said Geely would make Proton’s own research and development operation as its centre of excellence in Asean, complementing the various sites it already operated across the globe, he said.

Malaysia would also become the right hand-drive hub for Geely in this region, enabling the modern Tanjung Malim plant to be used to its maximum capacity, creating new jobs both locally and nationally, he said.

“Proton’s Tanjung Malim plant is given the opportunity to assemble Volvo cars if there is excess in capacity,” he said.

Geely has owned Volvo since 2010. – Bernama