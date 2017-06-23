Duo arrested for suspected drug abuse

MIRI: Police arrested two local men suspected of being involved in drug abuse at Lee Tak Street yesterday.

Miri police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah said the suspects, aged 29 and 30, were arrested around 9.45am.

“Physical examination of the suspects found 10 transparent plastic packets containing chunks of crystal suspected to be syabu.

“The gross weight of the drug is about six grammes with a market value of RM1,000,” he said in a press statement.

He said all the items found on the suspects were seized as evidence.

“Urine tests on both suspects also detected each positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.

“Investigations also found that the two suspects had a record of drug-related offenses,” he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 39A(1), Section 12(2), and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.