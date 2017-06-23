Easing fuel prices drag Malaysia’s inflation lower

KUCHING: Malaysia’s inflation rate slowed further to 3.9 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) in May from 4.4 per cent the month before, mainly due to a slowdown in transportation costs amid lower fuel prices, and a fading low base effect during the month.

However, analysts are confident that Malaysia’s inflation rate will remain stable amid stabilising crude oil prices and waning low base effects, while its economic activity is expected to be driven by strong exports and manufacturing performance.

In a report, the research arm of RHB Research Sdn Bhd (RHB Research) opined, “Looking ahead, we envisage the headline inflation rate to normalise to 2.8 per cent y-o-y in the second half of 2017 (2H17).”

It added, “This is on account of generally higher fuel prices y-o-y, the removal of subsidies on prices of selected administered goods, higher business costs and the weak ringgit translating into higher import prices.”

Nevertheless, it cautioned that the challenging business environment and low import content of the consumer price index (CPI) might result in a limited cost pass-through to consumers.

Meanwhile, the research arm of AmBank (Malaysia) Bhd (AmBank) pointed out that despite registering a slightly slower gain, inflation for the first five months grew 4.2 per cent, which remained above its full-year average of four per cent.

However, it also highlighted that although the inflation data might have eased slightly in May, it still expected the overall inflationary pressure to stay in the coming months.

“Cost pressure will remain as the key culprit in preventing inflation from sliding apart from the base comparison.

“Also, demand-pull inflation should kick in, especially with the improving economic activity reflected by the strong first quarter of 2017 (1Q17) gross domestic product (GDP) of 5.6 per cent y-o-y, healthy corporate earnings and firm labour market.

“Thus, it has raised our probability for the door to open slightly wider to a 45 per cent chance from 30 per cent previously for a rate hike by Bank Negara in 2H17 by 25 basis points,” it explained.

It further pointed out that besides the easing cost of fuel, the cheap ringgit against the US dollar could also continue to pressure Malaysia’s inflation rate.

“The US dollar fell 7.6 per cent y-o-y for the first five months of 2017. This probably explains why core inflation after staying stubbornly at 2.5 per cent y-o-y since February,” it added.

On the other hand, RHB Research believed that Bank Negara Malaysia would most probably retain the overnight policy rate (OPR) at three per cent in 2017.

“BNM is unlikely to hike interest rates on the expectation that inflation will begin to normalise in the 2H, while the ringgit is strengthening.

“On the other hand, stronger domestic economic growth in the country, coupled with more aggressive rate hikes and plans to reduce the Central Bank’s balance sheet in the US, would likely limit the scope for BNM to cut interest rates,” it explained.

It also pointed out that the core inflation rate, which excludes nine of the most volatile items of fresh foods – as well as administered prices of goods and services – rose at a marginally faster pace of 2.6 per cent y-o-y in May, from 2.5 per cent in the previous three consecutive months, which suggests moderate demand-pull pressure, amid stronger economic activity.

Overall, RHB Research believed that Malaysia’s economic activity has picked up since late 2016, driven by healthy expansion in the external sector.