Equal opportunities for Sabah firms to get contracts – CM

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman said Sabah-owned companies with the right resources would be able to take over concessions that were initially awarded to Peninsular Malaysia-based firms.

Citing an example, he said Sedafiat had been awarded the maintenance and housekeeping contact for all government hospitals in Sabah.

Sedafiat, according to Musa, took over the job from Peninsular Malaysia-based Faber Medic.

He disclosed this at the breaking of fast organised by Persatuan Perdagang dan Pengusaha Melayu Malaysia Sabah (PERDASAMA), Dewan Perniagaan Melayu Malaysia Sabah (DPMMS) and Dewan Perniagaan Bumiputera Sabah (DPBS) here on Wednesday.

“We are hoping that this will be done with other industries such as in the oil and gas and we will make sure that Sabah companies will be given equal opportunities to get contracts.

“Our top priority now is to give Bumiputera Sabah companies opportunities to vie for any kind of contract,” said Musa who is also Sabah Finance Minister.

Musa stressed that he wants to ensure that all Sabahans are given equal opportunity to land jobs adding.

“I have spoken personally to the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to give Sabah companies which are keen on having an opportunity,” he said.

Musa added that the establishment of the Project Delivery Partner had provided local companies to vie and get contracts in the Pan Borneo Highway Project.

The PDP, he said, was a powerful entity which decides on the distribution of the highway project. This includes instructing the big firms which are awarded with packages to provide small contracts to our own companies, he pointed out.

And as business was his first love, Musa said he wanted Sabah companies to go beyond and become successful companies.

“The Sabah Government is willing to give them an opportunity to obtain concession works so as long they have all the resources. And although Sabah still lacks specialised firms to handle certain jobs, we will support any Sabah companies which will take up the jobs when time comes,” he said.