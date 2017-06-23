Faster internet after Raya – Telekom

KOTA KINABALU: Telekom Malaysia (TM) is expected to launch its highly advanced submarine cable project, which aims to enhance the Internet speed in the country, after the Aidilfitri festive month.

TM Sabah general manager Sukkuriyya Masri said that the submarine cable project would be connecting West Malaysia and East Malaysia.

He explained that the project had already been completed and that TM was only waiting for further instructions from the relevant ministry to set a proper official launching ceremony.

It is understood that the Internet speed that will be provided by the TM Submarine Cable is expected to be around four Terabytes.

“With the instalment of the submarine cable, the Internet traffic issue in Sabah will finally be solved.

“This submarine cable will definitely enhance the overall Internet service in the state,”he said.

Sukkuriyya had also disclosed that TM Sabah will be revamping its Unifi service in the state.

“TM Sabah has installed over 70,000 Unifi channels all over the state, especially in the major cities such as Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, Tawau, Labuan, Kota Belud and Keningau.

“This will be the first phase and further expansion will be made,” he said.

Sukkuriyya disclosed that, for this year alone, TM Sabah would be adding 30,000 Unifi channels.

He stressed that Sabah would be experiencing a better and faster Internet service once the said plans had been implemented.

“We are also still working on last year’s Double The Speed Programme and we will be needing more investments for it to work,” said Sukkuriyya when speaking at TM’s breaking of fast ceremony with the media at Ming Garden hotel last Wednesday.