FGV grants Zakaria extension to reply to show-cause letter

KUALA LUMPUR: Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd’s (FGV) board of directors has agreed to grant an extension to the group’s president/chief executive officer, Datuk Zakaria Arshad, to reply to the show-cause letter until noon today.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia yesterday, FGV said, Zakaria has requested for extension to reply to the letter by July 30, 2017 from the original due date, June 20.

“The board also wishes to inform that group chief financial officer, Ahmad Tifli Mohd Talha, has replied to the show-cause letter on June 20 as required,” it said.

FGV said both individuals shall continue to be on a leave of absence until further notice from the board. — Bernama