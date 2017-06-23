For thousands of US auto workers, downturn is already here

LORDSTOWN, OHIO: Wall Street is fretting that the US auto industry is heading for a downturn, but for thousands of workers at General Motors Co factories in the United States, the hard times are already here.

Matt Streb, 36, was one of 1,200 workers laid off on Jan 20 – inauguration day for Republican US President Donald Trump – when GM canceled the third shift at its Lordstown small-car factory here.

Sales of the Chevrolet Cruze sedan, the only vehicle the plant makes, have nosedived as US consumers switch to SUVs and pickup trucks.

Streb is looking for another job, but employers are wary because they assume he will quit whenever GM calls him back.

“I get it,” said Streb, who has a degree in communications, “but it’s frustrating.” Layoffs at Lordstown and other auto plants point to a broader challenge for the economy in Midwestern manufacturing states and for the Trump administration.

The US auto industry’s boom from 2010 through last year was a major driver for manufacturing job creation.

The fading of that boom threatens prospects for US industrial output and job creation that were central to President Trump’s victory in Ohio and other manufacturing states.

“This is about economics, not what Trump says,” said Robert Morales, president of United Auto Workers (UAW) union Local 1714, which represents workers at GM’s stamping plant at Lordstown.

“Even if Trump went out and bought 10,000 Cruzes a month, he wouldn’t get the third shift back here.” Last week the Federal Reserve said US factory output fell 0.4 per cent in May, the second decline in three months, due partly to a 2-per cent drop in motor vehicles and parts production.

Mark Muro, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, has compiled data from government sources that show the auto industry punching higher than its weight in job creation in recent years – accounting for between 60 per cent and 80 per cent of all US manufacturing jobs added in 2015 and 2016.

In the first quarter of this year, the auto industry accounted for less than 2 per cent of the 45,000 manufacturing jobs created.

“There’s no argument with the idea that auto has been pulling the manufacturing sled up the mountain for the last three or four years,” Muro said.

“If you take auto out, you’re left with a very tepid outlook indeed.” Long-term auto layoffs could threaten the economies of communities and states directly affected, although after decades of boom and bust, many communities in the auto manufacturing heartland have diversified.

In Ohio’s Mahoning Valley, which was battered by the collapse of the once-dominant steel industry, the boom in drilling for shale gas helps offset job cuts at auto plants.

Lordstown Mayor Arno Hill says the town salted away money during the boom to pay down its debts and new businesses are coming in, including a US$900-million power plant being built in town that will burn cheap natural gas produced in the region.

GM makes up 40 per cent of tax receipts versus 85 per cent in the early 1990s, he said.

“GM is still the brightest star in the Mahoning Valley, but luckily we have diversified our economy,” Hill said.

“There is pain for the laid-off workers, but it won’t hurt us as bad it used to.” Lordstown’s workers have taken steps to blunt the impact of layoffs, with help from GM. — Reuters