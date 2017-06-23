Hendrawan confident Misbun can improve national singles players

KUALA LUMPUR: National badminton singles assistant head coach Hendrawan is confident that Datuk Misbun Sidek’s return to the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) as the men’s singles head coach will improve the squad’s performance.

Hendrawan said Misbun had proven his greatness in producing national badminton champions such as Datuk Lee Chong Wei, Roslin Hashim and Hafiz Hashim.

“Misbun’s intitial reason for coming in was because the performance of the men’s singles squad is very poor at the moment and I believe his presence can improve the situation,” he said when met at Academy Badminton Malaysia in Bukit Kiara, recently.

He said Misbun’s appointment could also lift the spirit of the players, including his protégé, Chong Wei.

“It’s very good for Chong Wei, who is currently in pursuit of his first world title at the World Badminton Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, this August,” he said.

Misbun is the individual responsible for developing badminton ace Chong Wei to become the first men’s singles player to win all Super Series titles, as well as two Olympic silver medals and three All England titles. – Bernama