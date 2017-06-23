Other Sports 

Jopen wins Megalanes Sarawak bowling challenge

Bong (right) with the winners (from left) Yeo, Jopen and Akmal.

KUCHING: Jopen Abut felled 1,147 pins to beat 35 other bowlers in the Megalanes Sarawak 170 & Below Ramadhan 9-Pin Tap Challenge at Megalanes Sarawak, E-Mart Batu Kawa last Saturday.

He received RM400 and the champion’s trophy.

Coming in a close second with 1,129 pins was Ivan Yeo Chai Ching who received RM180 and trophy while Akmal Harith Yuser was third on 1,129 pins to collect RM120 and a trophy.

The fourth to sixth spots were occupied by Muhd Mussadiq, Goh Min Jie and Thomas Yap who received RM100, RM70 and RM60 respectively.

Meanwhile, the seventh to 10th placings were won by Nur Diyana Musa, Abdul Latip Jamil and Marcos Chang who each received five free-game vouchers.

Co-organiser Bong Kihow gave away the prizes.

