KPDNKK seizes fake toothbrushes

BINTULU: The Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism (KPDNKK) here confiscated fake toothbrushes from a premises for an offence under Section 8(2) of the Trade Descriptions Act 2011.

Its branch chief Salihin Den said they were seized from a premises at Sungai Plan Bintulu last week following a complaint from KPDNKK headquarters in Putrajaya on the sale of fake toothbrushes.

“During the raid, a total of 15 suspected counterfeit toothbrushes worth RM58 were seized.

“If convicted, the trader can be penalised RM10,000 for each counterfeit item or imprisonment not exceeding three years or both,” he said in a press conference at KPDNKK Bintulu office yesterday.

Salihin said further investigation would be carried out and the items would be sent to the Chemistry Department for analysis.

“Those selling counterfeit items can also be compounded and we will investigate the supplier and identify the company supplying the goods,” he added.

He thus advised consumers who have bought or come across counterfeit toothbrushes in the market to lodge a complaint at KPDNKK office and become the ‘eyes and ears’ of the ministry.

Asked on the effect of using fake toothbrushes, he said they needed to wait for the analysis from the Chemistry Department, adding they would definitely be of lower quality.

Salihin also reminded traders to ensure that their goods are genuine and not sell counterfeit products just to earn more profits.

KPDNKK, he added, would closely monitor online business transactions through its cybertroopers, especially the sale of counterfeit items.

Regarding the Festive Season Price Control Scheme for Hari Raya, he said so far it had gone smoothly and all premises complied with the regulation, with some even selling goods below their ceiling price.

“Garlic, for example, can be found at RM8 per kilogramme compared to RM12 to RM18 previously,” he added.

For cooking oil, he said it is important that manufacturers get the halal certification.

“Currently , there are only three halal certified factories supplying up to 500 metric tonnes of cooking oil to consumers around Bintulu,” he said.